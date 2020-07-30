Citronelle police working to raise awareness about human trafficking

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Chief and police department are trying to raise awareness about human trafficking on World Day Against Human Trafficking.

The police department put together a video with other agencies around Mobile County, sharing information and statistics about human trafficking.

The goal is to bring awareness to the public about the global issue.

Citronelle Police Chief, Tyler Norris, says human trafficking is not something they normally investigate or train for. “It’s not one of those things I was educated about that it felt natural to me. With this video, we pulled out some points in there, statistics that we thought would be something that would get people’s attention on this, at least for today,” said Chief Norris.

Norris says he wants others to be made aware of the dangers, and be educated about the issue.

“This is a dining room table sit down as a family and explain to your kids this is real life. Be aware, be alert. Look around, make sure you don’t engage in conversation with a total stranger,” said Norris.

