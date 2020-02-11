Citronelle Police release 2019 crime numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Citronelle Police released crime numbers for 2019. The new list shows a nearly 35% decrease in major crimes. Those are crimes like robberies, shootings, and harassment.

In 2018, the city saw four murders. In 2019, it saw only one. Chief Tyler Norris said his department has taken a new approach to make Citronelle safer.

Chief Norris is one of the big changes between these years of numbers. When he became police chief in 2019, Chief Norris launched “Operation Take Back Citro” which was designed to take charge against crime, and also get officers out on the streets where they can be seen.

Chief Norris said, “That’s how you run bad guys out of town is you watch every move they make. You know when they’re somewhere they shouldn’t be. You know the town and you know the movement enough at night to know the bad guys and they know you, you might as well know them. And so that’s what we’ve done, we’ve put people back in the community and we’ve put people back out riding and doing their job. It’s community oriented policing.”

Chief Norris said “Operation Take Back Citro” officially ended one year after it began, on January 24. But the mission behind it is not over, and Chief Norris says hes ready to keep working to make the city safer.

