Citronelle Police recovered 40 lbs of marijuana in drug bust

Citronelle, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police make major drug bust, recovering 40 pounds of marijuana.

Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris tell us confidential information told them a lot of pot was on the way. The delivery came from a FedEx truck all the way from Washington state. CPD set up surveillance in the woods, near the home where the delivery was set for. When the weed arrived at the home of Shajuan French he was taken down and arrested. The marijuana is worth about 120 thousand dollars.

French is being charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

