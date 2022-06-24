CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Citronelle Police Department is working to find Jamie Ott,16, who went missing off Robert Walker Rd.

CPD says Ott left the area on June 22 and was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and white shorts. Ott stands at 5’7″ and weighs about 230 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown curly hair. She is possibly in a white pickup truck, but it is still unknown which way she is traveling. Ott is entered in the National Crime Information Center.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ott, please contact the CPD at (251) 866- 5596.