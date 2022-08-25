CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl.
India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Newman is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs about 118 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to ALEA. If you have any information about Newman’s whereabouts, call the CPD at 251-866-5596.
