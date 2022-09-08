CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5 in Citronelle, according to release.

Irron Corey Weaver, 32, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with Hazel eyes and brown hair. Weaver was last at his grandmother’s house off of Woodland Ct. in Citronelle. Weaver was seen driving a white and brown 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long motor home.

According to the release, Weaver’s family told officers Weaver suffers from Schizophrenia and “has failed to take his medication.” The family “fears for his safety and advised that is it possible that he is unaware of what is going on.”

If anyone has any information regarding Weaver’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact CPD at 251-866-5597. Weaver is entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing persons.