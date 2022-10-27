CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police are looking for a suspect with two felony warrants who they say shot at his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 18, according to a news release.

Joshua Skipper is wanted on warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, both felony charges.

Police said they responded to a home on North Fifth Street on Oct. 18, in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Before they arrived to the home, police were able to make contact with the alleged victim, who said Skipper shot at her in her home.

By the time police arrived, Skipper had already left the scene. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

The alleged victim, an ex-girlfriend of Skipper, said the two got into an argument. That’s when Skipper pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her, according to the news release. Police believe the woman ducked before Skipper fired a shot. That bullet missed the woman, went through the wall behind her and entered another home.

Police said a resident of the other home was not injured. Police said they are still investigating and expected more charges.