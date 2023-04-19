Citronelle Police officers are looking for two people who they said broke into a local gas station.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police officers are looking for two people who they said broke into a local gas station.

A release from the Citronelle Police Department said officers were called to the Shell Station on 3rd Street on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. for an alarm going off. When officers arrived they saw there had been forced entry into the front door of the gas station.

Officers saw surveillance video, which showed two men wearing black hoodies breaking into the business and stealing vapes from behind the counter. Anyone who recognizes the two men is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department.