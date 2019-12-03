Citronelle police collecting toys for children in need this Christmas

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police are collecting toys for kids in need this Christmas.
They officially kicked off “Operation Citro Santa,” to help provide Christmas gifts for families in Citronelle. Money collected from the Citronelle Christmas parade and jubilee entry fees will go toward purchasing toys.
They are also collecting new, unopened toys for the cause during the Christmas Jubilee Saturday, December 7. If you want to donate a toy, you can bring it to the sleigh during the Christmas Jubilee.
“Citro Santa” wants to make sure that no child is left behind this Christmas.
McDavid-Jones Elementary is partnering with the Citronelle Police Department, and they are asking students to bring in new, unwrapped toys and/or monetary donations to go to the “Operation Citro Santa” cause.
