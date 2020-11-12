Citronelle police collecting bikes for kids in need this Christmas

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2020 has been a difficult year for many on many different levels. First, the coronavirus pandemic, and now with many along the Gulf Coast cleaning up from multiple hurricanes.

The latest, Hurricane Zeta hitting our inland communities, like Citronelle, hard.

“This year, Operation Citro Santa definitely takes on a different meaning,” said Citronelle Police Chief, Tyler Norris.

This year, the Citronelle Police Department and McDavid Jones Elementary are teaming up to make sure Christmas is special for the children in Citronelle.

“2020 has been tough but we want to go out on top,” said Norris.

The police department held Operation Citro Santa for children in need last year as well. Leading up to this holiday season, Norris says he and his assistant sat down to consider what to do with so much happening in 2020. “Do we not try to do Citro Santa because of 2020 because its been rough its been tough? or is that our motivation to do Citro Santa,” he explained.

They ultimately decided they would continue the tradition. Making sure this year was special. “The kids have been out of school they’ve sat at home. They’ve seen things that we never saw growing up,” said Norris.

On top of the pandemic, many in Citronelle are also cleaning up the destruction left behind by Hurricane Zeta. Strong winds from the storms blew over trees, damaging about 90% of the structures in the city.

Many homes have blue tarps on their roofs from the widespread damage. “EMA provided us about 4000 tarps, those have been passed out. We’ve secured the roofs, have gotten power back on,” said Norris.

Norris believes it could take a year before all of the work is complete.

“Some of the families are on their knees right now trying to figure out how they’re going to take care of Christmas and get through this and replace their roof,” said Norris.

Last year for Operation Citro Santa, the school and police department took in donations of toys and bought toys of all kinds for kids in need. But there’s a twist this year. They only are asking for bikes.

“We’re calling it operation Citro Santa on two wheels,” said Norris.

Their goal is to get 50 bikes for children in Citronelle this winter, but they are hoping they can give out even more.

“We want to overwhelm the community with compassion and love,” said Norris.

They are collecting bicycles of all sizes at both the Citronelle Police Department and McDavid Jones Elementary, on the K-2 side. You can also donate to the fund to buy bikes here.

