CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Citronelle Police Department are asking for public help in identifying two people who they accuse of using a forged check.

According to officials, the forged check was used at Andrew’s Hardware. At the time, a woman purchased several things from the store using a check. Police said it was later found that the check that was used in the purchase was fake.

Officials said the name and address on the check were fake and the account number had been stolen. A woman and man were caught on surveillance camera at the time they checked out.

CPD asks that anyone who knows the identity of the people in the photos contact their department.