Citronelle pastor’s bond set in rape case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse had his bond hearing Monday.

Mobile Police say Gregory Adams’ alleged victims went to churches within Citronelle and Waynesboro, Miss. where Adams was a preacher.

Adams’ bond has been set at $50,000 for each Class A Felony, $25,000 for each Class B Felony and $10,000 for each Class C Felony.

Condition of Adams’ bond include no contact with children under the age of 18 and any of the victims.

The Mobile Police Department urges other victims, witnesses and anyone with information to further this investigation to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.