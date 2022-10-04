MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle pastor was indicted on nine charges of sex abuse, with some of the alleged victims being as young as 12 years old.

Gregory Renee Adams was indicted on five counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse by force. The sexual abuse spanned decades and state lines, according to court testimony.

Investigators with Mobile Police believed Adams used his position as a pastor to meet his victims and force them into sex. Investigators said Adams would frequently travel to churches in Citronelle, Ala. and Waynesboro, Miss. There, he would meet his victims, according to investigators.

Four people came forward claiming that Adams sexually assaulted them. Two of the victims said the abuse started when they were 12 years old.

Adams told his victims that he would decide if they went to heaven or hell and used “holy oil” as a lubricant to sexually abuse some of his victims, according to court testimony.

The nine indictments brought against Adams are formal accusations, meaning he has not been found guilty of the sex abuse charges.