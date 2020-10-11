Citronelle party leads to shooting with one person dead

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle PD confirm one person was fatally shot at a party on Paul Drive Friday night.

Citronelle Police Chief, Tyler Norris, says they got the call that a fight with a gun had broken out at a party on Paul Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday evening. Police say it started as a verbal confrontation between two individuals, who were intoxicated.

The fight according to police quickly turned physical where a knife and shotgun were used. Of the two individuals involved, one used the said shotgun to shoot the other, ultimately causing their death. There was another injury to an innocent bystander trying to break up the fight. That person was shot in the hand and treated at USA Medical Center.

The person who did the fatal shooting is currently being questioned but there have been no charges made as of yet.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and are still questioning individuals who were at the party. They expect to be able to release identities sometime tomorrow.

