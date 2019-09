MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer says he’s putting a halt to homecoming traditions this year after a teen was injured Monday night.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor Stringer does not go into detail about how the teen was injured but says he met with the police chief Tuesday to discuss taking action.

“It is never ok for one of our kids to be injured and if this is what it takes to keep them safe, that is what we will do,” the mayor said in the post.