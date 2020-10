Citronelle Mayor confirms Halloween

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A blood drive is happening this Saturday, Oct. 10, in honor of Kaylee Carmichael, an Alma Bryant student who was critically injured in a car accident on Aug. 29.

The blood drive is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Christ in Us Ministries at 14021 S. Wintzell Ave. in Bayou La Batre. LifeSouth and Alma Bryant FCCLA are sponsoring the blood drive.