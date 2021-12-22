Citronelle mayor announces new police chief

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle will have a new police chief after a four month search that began shortly after the previous top cop resigned in September, according to a Facebook post from the Alabama city’s mayor. Citronelle Mayor Jason String in a lengthy Facebook post announced that he and the City Council had selected Chris McLean for the job.

Former Chief John Norris resigned on Sept. 1. In a Facebook post, Norris explained his choice to resign was not “an easy decision but one that was inevitable, due to deteriorating relationships between myself and the city officials.”

McClean is set to take over the job on Jan. 3. In his Facebook post, String praised McLean’s experience and welcomed him to the team.

“Chief Mclean has a history of building great partnerships and relationships within the communities he works and being very involved in the safety programs in the Schools,” wrote String. “We look forward to Chief Mclean getting here and getting started.

String gave an extended explanation of the hiring process in his Facebook post. Citronelle consulted with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who had recently been involved with hiring a Paul Prince as Mobile’s new police chief in November. Former Mobile Chief of Police Jimmy Barber, who currently serves as Stimpson’s chief of staff, “put together a panel of interviewers who understand the process and what is needed to serve as Chief,” according to String’s Facebook post.

Candidates for Citronelle chief participated in behavioral evaluations and interviews with Barber observed by String and Citronelle city council members. Candidates faced a simulated “impromptu media interview” as part of the interview. Based on these evaluations, the panel made recommendations to the city.

McLean previously served as chief of police for both Satsuma and Chickasaw, according to String’s Facebook post. Before that, McLean worked for the Mobile Police Department.