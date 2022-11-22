MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man is dead after hitting a tree while riding a motorcycle in Mobile County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

John D. Talbott, 25, was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle on Sand Bridge Road at around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 when it “left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to an ALEA news release.

Talbott was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened roughly one mile south of Citronelle in Mobile County.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.