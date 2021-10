MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An early morning crash on Schillinger Road claimed the life of a Citronelle man on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on Schillinger Road, a little over a mile outside Mobile city limits. A driver of a GMC pickup crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota Camry, driven by Justin C. Bolton, 29, of Citronelle. Bolton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.