MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man died after he hit a car while driving his motorcycle on Celeste Road in Mobile County early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when he hit a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The crashed occurred on Celeste Road roughly five miles north of Saraland, in Mobile County at around 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

There are no more details as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.