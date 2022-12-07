MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Citronelle man died in a head-on crash on U.S. 45 Monday night, according to a release from ALEA.

Mark S. Stricker, 63, died after his GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at around 6:28 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

Stricker was transported to USA Hospital in Mobile where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado, 32-year-old Clayton L. Geter, of Mississippi, was also transported to the hospital for treatment. Deputies did not release any additional details on the condition of Geter.

The crash happened on U.S. 45 near the 20 mile marker roughly one mile north of Chunchula in Mobile County.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.