Citronelle man breaks Alabama amberjack record

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is some big news in the angler world! A Citronelle man broke a 38-year record for the largest amberjack caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Brian Andrews was aboard the vessel Summer Breeze II earlier this month when he hooked the 132-pound, 12.8-ounce amberjack. He had caught a 70-pound amberjack before, but he says this one seemed different.

“I was trying to be positive, but several people were telling me it was a shark. He was pulling like a shark, but you never know. He made at least three big runs. It took at least 30 minutes to get him in.” Brian Andrews, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Once on the scale, the fish measured at 65 inches long and 40 inches in girth.

The previous record was held by Marcus Kennedy of Mobile. Kennedy reeled in a 127-pound, 12-ounce amberjack on June 19, 1981. With his record being broke, Kennedy says his son will have to fight for his legacy back.

“If I catch a record fish, it’s going to be something smaller. It’s not going to be an amberjack or blue marlin. I’ll leave that up to Tyler (Kennedy, his 28-year-old son) and Ryan (Kennedy, his 20-year-old nephew).” Marcus Kennedy, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

The AJ record will officially be moved into Andrews’ name on Friday, August 23 when the certification process is finished.