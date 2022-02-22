CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is accused of raping a woman on Christmas morning. 54-year-old Stanley Brown was booked into Mobile Metro Jail late Monday morning.

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean says the arrest comes after a careful investigation in partnership with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. The chief says a woman was sexually assaulted by Brown in the early morning hours of Christmas at a home on Augusta Street.

McLean says the investigation is still active. He says it’s possible there could be additional suspects charged in the case and or additional charges for Brown depending on what their investigation finds.