CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — In dramatic body camera video from Citronelle Fire and Rescue, first responders went to an overturned in a ditch in a 15-foot embarkment trapping two people inside.

In the video, first responders used chainsaws, spreaders, cutters, and winches to get access to the overturned pickup truck that was tangled into some branches in the ditch.

Along with Citronelle Fire Rescue, Mobile County EMS, Citronelle PD, and other agencies responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Celeste Road.

Captain Chazz Stringer with Citronelle Fire and Rescue took the video and explained the two people inside were trying to call for help.

“They had seen multiple vehicles passed by and no one had stop,” explained Stringer. “They were honking the horn. The only information that we had was two people were trapped inside and it was extremely dark.”

A man and woman were trapped inside the car, but they both were able to get out of the car without any injuries.

Stringer urges those to exercise more caution when driving on the road.

“Be cautious of your surroundings,” said Stringer. “Watch out for other vehicles. If you’re not in a fit and able condition, do not be on the road driving.”

It is unclear what caused the crash as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate.