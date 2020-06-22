Citronelle firefighters respond to early morning house fire

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 1 a.m., Citronelle firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Monday, June 22, 2020. Georgetown-Fellowship V.F.D. & Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue were both sent to the fire due to a shortage of manpower.

Because4 of the progression of the fire burning on the front porch of the mobile home, the firefighters had to enter through a bedroom window. Although the house is considered a total loss, everyone inside made it out safely and there are no injuries reported.

You can watch the full video of the fire above.

