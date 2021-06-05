Citronelle fire puts out blaze early Saturday morning

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — No one was hurt following an early morning fire in Citronelle. Citronelle Fire Rescue posted a helmet cam video of a fire at a building next to a home on Bud Odom Road. They responded at about 1:30 this morning. Everyone was able to make it out unhurt according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from two sides to get it under control. Crews from the Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue also responded to the fire Saturday morning.