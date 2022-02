CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle family is looking for their missing 16-year-old son.

Jeffrey Fillingame, 16, ran away from his family’s home in Citronelle either Friday night or Saturday morning, the family told WKRG News 5.

The family said he left the home in a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe. The family said they have already filed a report with Citronelle Police.

If you have any information about Fillingame’s disappearance, call the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5527.