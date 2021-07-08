Citronelle boy made Junior Chief of the Day by Chief Norris

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A boy in Citronelle was made Junior Chief for the day after showing interest in law enforcement in school.

At the end of the school year, 8-year-old Lucas Gaw’s teacher asked all of her students what they wanted to be when they grew up. Lucas answered that he wanted to be a cop, so he could help people and protect the city, but he really just “wanted to hang out with Chief Norris”. So, Chief Norris saw this as an opportunity to give Lucas a chance to do just that.

On Thursday, Lucas was made Junior Chief of the Day with Citronelle and had a jam-packed day full of law enforcement responsibilities and tasks. Chief Norris says “I felt like it was important to capitalize on this during this time of confusion and detachment between public and our profession.”









Lucas’s day involved a morning swearing-in ceremony to the force. This followed by meeting some of the city’s firefighters and even getting to use the hose! Lucas also got to take a ride in one of ALEA’s helicopters and meet some of their first responders.

Tonight he will also be presented with a proclamation from Mayor Stringer. Chief Norris went on to say “This kid would make a perfect police officer, he has the same infatuation with law enforcement that I did as a young kid. What we did today, I hope will light his fire even more. He is kind and compassionate and nowadays in society, it’s even less common to see a kid who really wants to be a part of law enforcement! I want to capitalize on that, and I intend to make this a permanent program in Citronelle.”