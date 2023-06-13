The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, approved the transfer of $800,000 to go towards renovations to Ladd-Peebles Stadium before its transfer to the Mobile County Public Schools System

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, approved the transfer of $800,000 to go towards renovations to Ladd-Peebles Stadium before its transfer to the Mobile County Public Schools System.

Members of the public faced the city council to voice their concerns over the swift transfer of property without a formal bidding process.

“They’re moving very fast, and in a rush as if there’s something to hide. I don’t like what I see,” Timothy Hollis, a concerned community member, said.

The city entered an ‘intergovernmental’ agreement to transfer the property to MCPSS, which allowed the city to hand over the stadium without the proposals of other potential buyers.

However, the city agreed to spend $9 million over the course of five years to complete the transfer agreement and make repairs to the stadium.

“We’re not being represented. We’re not being able to speak on the process. We’re not being able to give our two cents on the process,” Hollis said when talking about the tax dollars that he said the city is using to complete the transfer agreement.

Over the last 12 years, the city has spent $200,000 a year operating the stadium and has spent $2.3 million on stadium improvements. A total of $4.7 million of city money has been spent on Ladd in that time frame.

Based on those figures, the $9 million the city would give MCPSS, it could keep Ladd and run it for 22 years.

“The only way for us to move forward as quickly as we are moving is to do exactly what we just did. Is for the city to take over responsibility of the operation of it until we can get the field repaired and complete this purchasing agreement,” James Barber, City of Mobile Chief of Staff, said.

Barber said the stadium is an asset to the city, and that it’s nothing more than a coincidence that the announcement made to transfer it to MCPSS came soon after the stadium’s financial stability was put in question.

The city approved the transfer of $650,000 to repair the field to make it safe enough to play football on.