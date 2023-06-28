Citizens called out Prichard officials by name in a meeting hosted by the Mobile County Sherriff's Office to spotlight their recent campaign to suppress crime in the city.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citizens called out Prichard officials by name in a meeting hosted by the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office to spotlight their recent campaign to suppress crime in the city.

MCSO released 15 members of their Special Operations Division into the Prichard community to target those involved in violent crime regarding drugs and illegal firearms.

“You’ll never stop your domestic-related homicides or a heated argument in that spur of the moments, but people wondering around selling drugs, using drugs with illegal guns in their possession; that’s who we’re targeting,” Paul Burch, Mobile County Sherriff, said.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said the Prichard Police Department currently has 18-22 officers working any given day.

“It is extremely important when things are occurring through our communities, it is important, not only for the citizens, those who may have been associated who have information to be able to come forward and provide such information,” Mayor Gardner said.

However, the family members of Prichard homicide victims said they have had problems getting in contact with city officials.

“They give you phone numbers to call, nobody answers. We want answers. We want to hear from our mayor, and we want to hear from our police chief, because Mr. Mayor, you are our leader,” Patricia Trotter, whose son was killed in Prichard, said.

According to 911 reports, Prichard had 17 homicides in 2022. Those numbers got narrower as there are currently 15 homicides in Prichard so far in 2023.

“My faith is not in Prichard. I’m just being honest. My faith is in God,” another mother of a homicide victim said in the meeting.

911 also reported 67 non-fatal shootings in Prichard in 2022. So far this year, there have been 23 non-fatal shootings.

Family members in the meeting called out Mayor Gardner and Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight for what they said was a hypocritical rule of ‘if you see something, say something.’

“I went 30 days straight to talk to you, and I could not. You and your chief,” Trotter said to Mayor Gardner.

“I don’t know anything about that, but again, I don’t want to do this in here,” Gardner responded.

Chief Knight, who was not at the meeting, said afterward that he, in fact, does make an effort to communicate with victims’ families.

Birch said the campaign will last as long as it takes for crime rates to decline in Prichard.