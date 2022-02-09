MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a would-be thief punched his wife in the face, a Mobile gas station clerk came to her defense with a tomahawk, according to police.

Mobile Police responded to the Citgo located at 6831 Highway 90 on Tuesday evening in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, MPD say they spoke to the clerk who stated a male subject entered the location and attempted to steal some chips. When the subject in question was confronted, the subject started a physical confrontation which resulted in the clerk’s wife getting punched in the face.

MPD says the clerk produced a tomahawk and hit the subject in the arm which resulted in minor injuries. The subject was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.