MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a “commercial robbery.”

Officers said two men entered the store wearing masks while one had a gun. The armed suspect demanded money from the cash register. The victim gave the suspects money and the two fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported. This remains an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information in reference to this robbery, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-1700.