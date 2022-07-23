MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a morning to help kids get ready for school. Volunteers and staff members at 3 Circle Church in midtown Mobile are holding their annual “Back-to-School Bash” Saturday morning.

It starts at 10 this morning at 150 South Sage Avenue. They’ll be giving away backpacks with school supplies. They will have activities and people from different service organizations to help guide families to whatever assistance they may need.

“This event also helps to bridge the gap between families and community service organizations and families that are in need. Every family will get a chance to move toward a brighter future,” wrote Pastor Micah Gaston in a text message to News 5.