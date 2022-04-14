MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One local church still recovering from Hurricane Sally is getting ready to celebrate Easter in a big way.

Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church has so much damage the congregation is still in its temporary location, but this year church leaders are getting creative so that members can come back to the church’s home base, celebrating Easter.

Speaking about the church building itself, Reverend Micah Wright said, “It was built in the 40’s.”

Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church has weathered several storms. After Hurricane Sally, church leaders went out surveying the damage. “As we looked around, we knew we had a bunch of shingles that were taken off, but we didn’t see any major damage, so we filed our insurance report like normal and tried to work this out,” said Wright.

Church leaders thought the building was fine, but then Zeta hit. “Just a few weeks later and we realize, oh the damage we experienced was much more significant than we even realized, and as we brought in contractors to help us figure out the situation, they’ve been uncovering more, and more about what actually was done,” said Wright.

Parts of the building look a lot different now compared to before the storms. “The wind came under it and like lifted it up just enough to where it cracked the building,” said Wright. “The actual physical damage to the exterior of the building wasn’t bad at all other than just whenever windows were shaking. These are, you know, single-pane windows.”

The church has had a few delays in construction. Current estimates place the finishing date in August of this year. “There are always setbacks, or barriers that we encounter, and we’ve certainly had our fair share of those,” said Wright.

With repairs taking longer than expected, church leaders decided to get creative for Easter, making sure a celebration would bring everyone back home to the church.

Wright called it, “[an] “Easter Egg-stravaganza.”

He explained why the church decided to host the event. “We’re just trying to go all out just to be able to say in our community, hey we’re still here, we still love our community and we want you to come be a part of everything that we can do during this time,” said Wright.

On Saturday, the Egg-stravaganza kicks off at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday, the Easter Sunrise Service begins at 7:30 a.m.

