MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men and a church were hit by gunfire Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Springhill Avenue near Micahel Donald Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found that Solid Rock Ministries Church had been hit by gunfire.

Later, two men showed up at University Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both men told officers they were walking on Springhill Avenue when they were hit. They are both expected to be ok. The release said this is an ongoing investigation.