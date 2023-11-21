MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chunchula man has died after a single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jonah T. Smith, 19, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sunday when he left the road, hit two culverts and overturned.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was ejected from the car, according to a news release. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Alabama 217, Lott Road, which is four miles north of Semmes. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Spanish Fort now allowing tattoo parlors under multiple restrictions