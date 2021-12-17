Chunchula man sentenced to life for raping, sodomizing child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chunchula man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping and sodomizing a child less than seven years old.

A jury sentenced 40-year-old Thomas Andrews to life in prison without parole for two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree rape of a child 6 or less.

Thomas was convicted on Oct. 21. At the time, Jessica Catlin, with the Child Advocacy Center for the District Attorney’s Office, said the verdict made for a “great day to get justice for the family.”