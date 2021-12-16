Chunchula man killed in motorcycle crash on Lott Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) highway patrol responded to a crash on Dec. 15 that killed a Chunchula man on Lott Road in Mobile County.

William W. Miller, 73, was riding his motorcycle on Lott Road near Wilmer Georgetown Road at the time of the crash. When Miller tried to make a left turn, he was hit by a pickup truck driving from the opposite direction.

Miller was critically injured and later died from his injuries at Providence Hospital in Mobile.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.