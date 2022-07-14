MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department charged a Chunchula man with attempted murder after one person was shot at Stevenson Trailer Park.

Austin Ford, 27, was arrested Thursday, July 14, after he was identified as a suspect in a shooting that nearly killed a man. Officers responded to the community off Johnson Road on July 10.

Officers believe the man was shot after he got into an argument with the shooter. The shooter fled the scene and the man was taken to a hospital.

the victim was treated for a life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the MPD. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.