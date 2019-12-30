Christmas tree recycling: Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has multiple locations to dispose of your not-so-jolly Christmas tree this winter. There are a few rules that you need to know before tossing out the big shrub.

The tree must be free of Christmas lights, tree stands, and any decorations and you must drop off between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The following locations will be open now through January 18th:

Lake Drive Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive

James Seals Park- 540 Texas St

Baumhauer-Randle Park- 1909 Duval St., Mobile

Dog River Park- 2459 Dog River Drive N.

Pinehill Recycling Center- 308 Pinehill Dr.

Medal of Honor Park- 1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Blvd.

For more information you can email pompeya@cityofmobile.org

