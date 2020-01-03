Christmas puppies in animal shelters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is an influx of puppies and animals in the shelters the week after Christmas. Many dogs this time of year are left abandoned and homeless just days after the holidays.

News 5 Colleen Peterson stopped by the North Baldwin Animal Shelter and spoke with volunteer Marilyn Foody about her thoughts. She explained that when we wake up the day after Christmas there are dogs left tied to the fence and waiting at the front door.

She explained, “Well we actually got one in December 26th and we have a couple right now that we’ve rescued from returned gifts.”

If you are thinking about adopting now is the perfect time to shop at the shelters! The North Baldwin Animal Shelter is privately owned and a no-kill facility. Once they reach capacity they, unfortunately, have to start turning away dogs

