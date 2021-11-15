Christmas parades and festivities in Mobile and Baldwin counties

(WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and in Mobile and Baldwin counties, there are plenty of parades and festivities to get you into the holly jolly spirit! Check out these events, plus more happenings in the inner coastal counties.

MOBILE COUNTY

CHRISTMAS NIGHTS OF LIGHTS: A drive-thru holiday spectacular returns, Merry Christmas Mobile, from Alabama’s largest synchronized light show! Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile is back for the 2021 season at Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. Open nightly rain or shine from Nov. 12, to Jan 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come out and see over one million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show and continue your Christmas tradition! Tickets are $8 per person, four and under are free. To purchase yours, click here.

MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS AT BELLINGRATH GARDENS AND HOME: Bellingrath Gardens and Home is celebrating the 26th year of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2021! In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display that features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights, and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. In addition, the Bellingrath Home is decorated in its holiday finery and enhanced with beautiful poinsettias. The show is open nightly, rain or shine, until 9 p.m. from Nov. 26, to Jan. 5 (closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days). For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

MOBILE BALLET COMPANY’S ‘THE NUTCRACKER’: The cherished holiday tradition of The Nutcracker this year will feature the return of Mobile Ballet alumna and professional ballet dancer Kathryn Morgan, bringing Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece alive with fresh choreography and showcasing the Mobile Ballet Company and students. Performances will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

MSO PRESENTS: ‘JOY TO THE WORLD’: Join the Mobile Symphony Orchestra for the Gulf Coast’s best holiday concert! This performance will feature baritone Ricardo José Rivera in some of your Christmas favorites. Featuring Silent Night, Sleigh Ride, Nutcracker, Handel’s Messiah, Away in a Manager, O Tannenbaum, O Holy Night, Christmas Singalong, and more! Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Ticket prices start at $20, and you can purchase yours here. All concerts are subject to change.

SARALAND CHRISTMAS PARADE: Saraland’s 53rd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon. The theme for this year’s parade will be “SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS.” The fee for participating will be $30 (non-refundable) per unit. There will be an additional $5 charge per motorcycle. ATV’s are not allowed. The first 25 spaces are reserved. All other spaces will be determined as entrance forms with fees are received. All entries must be postmarked by Dec. 6 to ensure your participation in the parade.

FIFTH ANNUAL MISTLETOE MARKET IN SARALAND: The fifth annual Mistletoe Market is a craft show and vendor fair hosted by the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce with over 50 booths of unique gift items, pictures with Santa, gift wrapping, family fun, food, and more! Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saraland Town Center Park Splash Pad.

SEMMES CHRISTMAS TOUR AND SHOP HOP: All hearts come home for Christmas so be sure to join the Semmes Woman’s Club for the Semmes Christmas Tour and Shop Hop on Dec. 11, from 1-6 p.m. Allentown Elementary School will be the starting site as the tour combines a Taste of Semmes, from local restaurants, to bakeries, and caterers. Plus, take a Tour of Semmes, with local homes decked out for the holidays and local businesses offering extended hours and discounts from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be the 12th year for the Tour which has become a welcomed holiday tradition with family and friends. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of event. You can buy yours at the Semmes Senior Center, Maggie B’s or the Semmes Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

SEMMES FIRE RESCUE SANTA AND SIRENS: Semmes Fire Rescue will be hosting an event in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and Pathway Church on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. The theme of this event is similar to the drive-through lights at Bay Bear stadium. However, instead of driving through Christmas lights, you will drive through a maze of Fire, Police, and EMS vehicles. We will have Sparky the Fire Dog to greet the kids at the entrance dressed up as Santa as well as much other personnel dressed up in Christmas attire. The Marine Corps will also be there in their dress blue uniforms. The cost of admission will be an unwrapped new toy for kids up to 17. All of the toys collected that evening will go to the Toys for Tots program.

BALDWIN COUNTY

‘WINTER AT THE WHARF’

ICE SKATING RINK: Daily from Nov. 12 to Jan 17. Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season by coasting on blades along the Gulf Coast! Skate on Tuesdays for WKRG News 5, Give 5 and a $5 donation will be made in your honor for Toys for Tots from The Wharf and Sand Dollar Lifestyles until Dec. 14. Click here for exact dates, times and details.

TOYS FOR TOTS BIKE DRIVE: Daily from Nov. 12 to Dec. 14. Help spread cheer this year by donating a bike to Toys for Tots. Donors can collect a bike “ornament” from Christmas trees in The Port while taking photos with Santa or in the ice rink. The bikes requested are for children ages 16 and under. Make it a family occasion to shop for a local child, then return the bikes to the ice rink on Dec. 14. sponsors WKRG News 5 and Sand Dollar Lifestyles + for their help in spreading joy this Christmas! Click here for more details.

THE WHARF NORTH POLE EXPRESS: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in November and December on Main Street at The Wharf (pick-up is at the Train Station near the Ferris wheel). This winter, The Wharf Express is on a holiday mission! Put on your PJs and ride The Wharf North Pole Express each Saturday until Christmas, where every child will receive a candy cane, a coloring book and a golden ticket sticker as a special souvenir! Don’t forget to stop by The Port after for photos with Jolly Claus! Click here for exact dates, times and details.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Weekends from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 at The Port; Times vary by date. Ho Ho Holiday photo time with Santa at The Wharf! Jolly Claus has checked his list already — twice, actually — so make sure you are on your best behavior when you snap a frame-worthy photo. You can bring your letter to him and share your must-have toys and joys, then capture the moment to remember forever! Click here for exact dates, times and details.

HORSE AND CARRIAGE RIDES: Select nights; Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Main Street (pick-up is at the ice rink near the Main Street entrance). Saddle up for the season by spending an evening under the moonlight in an enchanted horse-drawn carriage. Trot along through the streets and gaze at the holiday lights and decorations with your loved ones. You’ll want to have your camera ready for this ride! Click here for exact dates, times and details.

HOLIDAY SPECTRA LASER LIGHT EXPERIENCE: Nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. at Main Street at The Wharf. Enjoy the special Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience Show. For a limited time, the spectacle will celebrate the joyous season with timeless tunes and classic sing-a-longs. This display is certain to bring you holiday cheer! See Main Street as it’s transformed into a magical stage where the palm trees are energized with life and become the stars of the display! Click here to learn more.

CITY OF ORANGE BEACH CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Main Street and Marlin Circle at The Wharf. The annual tree lighting hosted by the City of Orange Beach is the perfect ceremony to inspire the Yuletide spirit. Click here for more details and activities.

HOLLY DAYS ON MAIN FESTIVAL: Dec. 11-12 on Main Street at The Wharf, hosted by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. The newest December tradition in Coastal Alabama is coming back for a second year! Vendors of all types will be on Main Street with a selection of gifts that are certain to make your holiday special. Be sure to also take in the sights and sounds of performances from area students, an art showcase, a lighted boat parade, and maybe even a visit from the big man in red. Click here for more details.

YO HO HO 5K AND FUN RUN: 8 a.m. Dec. 11 on Main Street at The Wharf, presented by The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores. The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores is hosting the third annual Yo Ho Ho 5K presented by Columbia Southern University. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best Christmas attire (pets and children are welcome to join). Click here for registration.

FAIRHOPE CHRISTMAS PARADE: The city of Fairhope’s Christmas Parade is at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Fairhope.

GULF STATE PARK VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS: Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, 20249A State Park Road in Gulf Shores. This year, Grinchmas will be held at the Gulf State Park Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant. Free festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include: Grinch Photos, Dance at the Whoville Disco, Send Santa Grinch a letter, Crafts, Pancake House, and a Whoville Bookstore.

There will be face painting and Secret Santa activities for purchase.

GULF SHORES ANNUAL CHRISTMAS LIGHTED BOAT PARADE: 5 p.m. (at dusk) on Dec. 11 at LuLu’s (200 East 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores). Come by LuLu’s for a magical night on the Waterway Village with the LuLu’s Lighted Boat Parade! The boats will leave LuLu’s Gulf Shores at dusk and head to the Wharf in Orange Beach, boats will be visible along the canal from Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.

FOLEY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Foley’s Heritage Park, as the park transforms into a wonderland for Foley’s annual holiday celebrations. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, with Christmas in the Park, which includes the lighting of Foley’s official tree, holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. During the event, the Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local business, churches, and civic groups. For more information, visit www.visitfoley.com or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.

FOLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Saturday, Dec. 4, is Foley’s annual Christmas parade, sponsored by the Foley Kiwanis Club. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Maps of the parade route are available online at VisitFoley.com, and also at the Foley Welcome Center, at 104 N. McKenzie St.

CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES AT OWA: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. in Foley. A Christmas lighting ceremony and fireworks show will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa. OWA will also host their North Pole Experience from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19 and Brunch with Santa from Nov. 26 to Dec.19. Click here for more information.

LET IS SNOW IN FOLEY: This year, Let it Snow will feature a marketplace filled with local vendors and artisans from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Starting at 11 a.m., expect delicate snow flurries to fall in the park during the event, which includes an art village, bounce houses, WhoVille Hair Salon, and other activities. The Foley High School Band and The Magnolia Dance Company will be performing during the festivities in the park. The decorated pavilion in Heritage Park is a perfect place for Christmas pictures. Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for photos. For more information, visit www.visitfoley.com or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.

SPANISH FORT CHRISTMAS PARADE: The city of Spanish Fort’s annual “Spirit of Christmas” Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Centre, Highway 181 at I-10 (Exit 38).

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS FEST: The 39th annual Christmas Festival is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Bay Minette around the Courthouse Square.

INLAND SOUTHWEST ALABAMA

GROVE HILL CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Grove Hill Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. Line-up for parade participants will start at 2:30 p.m. in front of CCHS school North Bound. There is no fee to enter, and the theme of the parade is Christmas Magic. Call the GHACOC at 251-275-4188 for more information.

JACKSON LIGHTING OF THE CHRISTMAS TREE: The city of Jackson will hold its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree in downtown Jackson on Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

BREWTON’S CHRISTMAS IN THE SOUTH FUNDRAISER FOR THE ELDERLY: The first ever Christmas in the South Fundraiser for the Elderly is happening at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at Jennings Park in Brewton. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, and there will be games, vendor booths, a cooking contest, car shows, auctions, bakes sales, and more. To participate, check the Greater Brewton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Are we missing an event? Email producers@wkrg.com to submit your Christmas event.