MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year’s “Christmas on the Coast” ornament for the City of Mobile features the Bankhead tunnel.

The City of Mobile Chief of Staff read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Sandy Stimpson to declare the ornament as the official 2023 Ornament of the City of Mobile.

The proclamation reads in part:

“Whereas, Goodwill Gulf Coast provides programs and services to help individuals and families overcome challenges due to disabilities and other barriers that impact economic well-being, self-sufficiency, and quality of life, including early intervention programs, employment services and job training, and educational and social services; and



Whereas, to help support these valuable community programs and services, Goodwill Gulf Coast is introducing the 2023 ‘Christmas on the Coast’ ornament, the 30th in a series of limited-edition Christmas ornaments, this year recognizing the Bankhead Tunnel and, in a humorous way, the numerous recreational vehicles and trucks that exceed the tunnel’s 12-feet height clearance and get stuck in the entrance each year.”

The ornament features a truck crashing into the top of the Bankhead Tunnel, which has a 12-foot height clearance.

Those interested in purchasing an ornament can go to a Goodwill Gulf Coast retail store, online, or at select Gulf Coast vendors in the Mobile area. All proceeds will go to Goodwill Gulf Coast.

