File photo of the Christmas Nights in Lights when it was located at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Christmas Nights in Lights is returning in 2023 but at a different location than years past. The “Gulf Coast’s #1 Immersive Light Show Attraction” will be held at the Mobile International Speedway.

Christmas Nights in Lights begins November 17 and runs through January 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.. Thriller Nights in Lights also returns at MIS. This will be held from September 22 through October 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

“Guests will enjoy a magical and an immersive experience from the convenience of their own vehicle,” reads the website. “This dazzling drive-through showcase is over 1.5 miles and features over one million lights fully synchronized to holiday classics right on your car radio.”

Tickets are “available soon.” You will need to reserve your tickets in advance “in order to keep wait times to a minimum.”

Things to know:

Stay in your car and do not stop

Tune your radio and turn off your headlights

Pets are welcome

Ticket Prices:

Weekdays (Monday – Thursday) 1-8 people $7 per person

Weekends (Friday – Sunday) 1-8 people $30 per vehicle + tax & fees

Large Vehicles 9+ people $45 per vehicle + tax & fees



There was no Nights in Lights in 2022 and it was at Dezerland in Orlando, near Universal Studios. Instead of the show returning to the Port City, they had to pull it from Mobile after the city announced earlier this year that its 26-year contract with the property owners at Hank Aaron stadium was null and void.