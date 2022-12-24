MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we quickly approach Christmas Day, some people are feeling the hustle and bustle of last minute travel here in Mobile in hopes of making it to their destinations before Santa.

Luckily, unlike most airports during the holidays, Mobile Regional Airport was fairly quiet Saturday morning. There were no delays and only a few flights departing from Mobile which included Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Charlotte.

One person we spoke with told us their flight was canceled in Pensacola, so they drove to Mobile to catch a flight.

Another couple was leaving Mobile from their honeymoon Saturday morning to catch a flight to Dallas and then to Milwaukee to visit family in time for Christmas. They say they are thankful the airport was slower than they anticipated.

“This was just the way we could maximize our trip and we have all of our plans with our family tomorrow so it’s not too bad,” said Taylor Latona. “It’s pretty quiet here, which is nice… We were expecting it to be a little more hectic being Christmas Eve, but It’s been nice so far.”

Mobile Airport Authority Officials told News 5 the busier days at the Regional Airport were last week and so far, they haven’t seen the numbers projected for after Christmas and New Years.