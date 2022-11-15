MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County.

EVENTLOCATIONDATETIME
City of Saraland Christmas ParadeHighway 43Dec. 1012 p.m.
City of Semmes Christmas ParadeSnow RoadDec. 1010 a.m.
Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop HopNew Semmes City HallDec. 101 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Mobile ‘Lighting of the Tree’Mardi Gras ParkNov. 185:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Small Business Saturday Holiday MarketCathedral SquareNov. 2612 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Market in the GardenMobile Botanical GardensDec. 2 & 39 a.m.
Christmas Boutique BashThe GroundsDec. 310 a.m.
Wreath Making at Fort CondeFort CondeDec. 310:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Breakfast with SantaMobile Chamber of CommerceDec. 38 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mobile Christmas ParadeMobile Chamber of CommerceDec. 310:30 a.m.
Roll Mobile: Holiday EditionBienville SquareDec. 36 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Live Nativity Drive ThruChrist United Methodist ChurchDec. 44 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Playhouse in the Park: A Christmas CarolSaenger TheaterDec. 6 & Dec. 77:30 p.m.
Christmas Community PageantHarmon Recreation CenterDec. 96:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Holiday Balloon LoDa ArtwalkDowntown MobileDec. 96 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic ChristmasSaenger TheaterDec. 10 & Dec. 117:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.
The Nutcracker: Mobile BalletMobile Civic Center TheaterDec. 10 & Dec. 112:30 p.m.
Polar Express ExperienceBen May Main LibraryDec. 1410 a.m.
Holiday Pajama StorytimeParkway Branch LibraryDec. 153 p.m.
Grinch Christmas PartyToulminville Branch LibraryDec. 153 p.m.
Ugly Christmas Sweater PartyParkway Senior CenterDec. 1610 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holiday Festivities at Moorer Spring Hill Branch LibraryDec. 1710 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas at the ExploreumExploreum Science CenterDec. 1710 a.m.
A Very Electric ChristmasMobile Civic CenterDec. 177:30 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Ft. Taylor HicksSaenger TheaterDec. 177 p.m.
Holiday Extravaganza & Toy GiveawayJames Seals ParkDec. 1710 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the events, you can go to the City of Mobile website.

