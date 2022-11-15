MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County.

EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of Semmes Christmas Parade Snow Road Dec. 10 10 a.m. Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop New Semmes City Hall Dec. 10 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. City of Mobile ‘Lighting of the Tree’ Mardi Gras Park Nov. 18 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Small Business Saturday Holiday Market Cathedral Square Nov. 26 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday Market in the Garden Mobile Botanical Gardens Dec. 2 & 3 9 a.m. Christmas Boutique Bash The Grounds Dec. 3 10 a.m. Wreath Making at Fort Conde Fort Conde Dec. 3 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Breakfast with Santa Mobile Chamber of Commerce Dec. 3 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mobile Christmas Parade Mobile Chamber of Commerce Dec. 3 10:30 a.m. Roll Mobile: Holiday Edition Bienville Square Dec. 3 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live Nativity Drive Thru Christ United Methodist Church Dec. 4 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Playhouse in the Park: A Christmas Carol Saenger Theater Dec. 6 & Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Christmas Community Pageant Harmon Recreation Center Dec. 9 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday Balloon LoDa Artwalk Downtown Mobile Dec. 9 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic Christmas Saenger Theater Dec. 10 & Dec. 11 7:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. The Nutcracker: Mobile Ballet Mobile Civic Center Theater Dec. 10 & Dec. 11 2:30 p.m. Polar Express Experience Ben May Main Library Dec. 14 10 a.m. Holiday Pajama Storytime Parkway Branch Library Dec. 15 3 p.m. Grinch Christmas Party Toulminville Branch Library Dec. 15 3 p.m. Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Parkway Senior Center Dec. 16 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holiday Festivities at Moorer Spring Hill Branch Library Dec. 17 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas at the Exploreum Exploreum Science Center Dec. 17 10 a.m. A Very Electric Christmas Mobile Civic Center Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Ft. Taylor Hicks Saenger Theater Dec. 17 7 p.m. Holiday Extravaganza & Toy Giveaway James Seals Park Dec. 17 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the events, you can go to the City of Mobile website.