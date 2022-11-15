MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County.
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|City of Saraland Christmas Parade
|Highway 43
|Dec. 10
|12 p.m.
|City of Semmes Christmas Parade
|Snow Road
|Dec. 10
|10 a.m.
|Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop
|New Semmes City Hall
|Dec. 10
|1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|City of Mobile ‘Lighting of the Tree’
|Mardi Gras Park
|Nov. 18
|5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Small Business Saturday Holiday Market
|Cathedral Square
|Nov. 26
|12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Holiday Market in the Garden
|Mobile Botanical Gardens
|Dec. 2 & 3
|9 a.m.
|Christmas Boutique Bash
|The Grounds
|Dec. 3
|10 a.m.
|Wreath Making at Fort Conde
|Fort Conde
|Dec. 3
|10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Breakfast with Santa
|Mobile Chamber of Commerce
|Dec. 3
|8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
|Mobile Christmas Parade
|Mobile Chamber of Commerce
|Dec. 3
|10:30 a.m.
|Roll Mobile: Holiday Edition
|Bienville Square
|Dec. 3
|6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Live Nativity Drive Thru
|Christ United Methodist Church
|Dec. 4
|4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Playhouse in the Park: A Christmas Carol
|Saenger Theater
|Dec. 6 & Dec. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Christmas Community Pageant
|Harmon Recreation Center
|Dec. 9
|6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Holiday Balloon LoDa Artwalk
|Downtown Mobile
|Dec. 9
|6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic Christmas
|Saenger Theater
|Dec. 10 & Dec. 11
|7:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.
|The Nutcracker: Mobile Ballet
|Mobile Civic Center Theater
|Dec. 10 & Dec. 11
|2:30 p.m.
|Polar Express Experience
|Ben May Main Library
|Dec. 14
|10 a.m.
|Holiday Pajama Storytime
|Parkway Branch Library
|Dec. 15
|3 p.m.
|Grinch Christmas Party
|Toulminville Branch Library
|Dec. 15
|3 p.m.
|Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
|Parkway Senior Center
|Dec. 16
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Holiday Festivities at Moorer
|Spring Hill Branch Library
|Dec. 17
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Christmas at the Exploreum
|Exploreum Science Center
|Dec. 17
|10 a.m.
|A Very Electric Christmas
|Mobile Civic Center
|Dec. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Ft. Taylor Hicks
|Saenger Theater
|Dec. 17
|7 p.m.
|Holiday Extravaganza & Toy Giveaway
|James Seals Park
|Dec. 17
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the events, you can go to the City of Mobile website.
