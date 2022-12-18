MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families.
WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours:
|STORE
|HOURS
|LOCATIONS
|Barnes & Noble
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Eastern Shore Centre
|Academy
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Airport Boulevard
Festival Centre
|Best Buy
|8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|McGowin Park
|Costco
|8:30 a..m. – 5 p.m.
|McGowin Park
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|McGowin Park
|Hobby Lobby
|9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|McGowin Park
Airport Boulevard
|Kohl’s
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Schillinger Road
|Michaels
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Pinebrook Shopping Center
|Sam’s Club
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Springdale Mall
|Target
|7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Shoppes at Bel Air
West Mobile
|Walmart
|6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|I-65 Service Road
Government Boulevard
Schillinger Road
Rangeline Service Road
Dawes Road
University Boulevard
Airport Boulevard
Cottage Hill Road
Semmes
