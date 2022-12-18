MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families.

WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours:

STOREHOURSLOCATIONS
Barnes & Noble8 a.m. – 6 p.m.Eastern Shore Centre
Academy7 a.m. – 6 p.m.Airport Boulevard
Festival Centre
Best Buy8 a.m. – 7 p.m.McGowin Park
Costco8:30 a..m. – 5 p.m.McGowin Park
Dick’s Sporting Goods7 a.m. – 6 p.m.McGowin Park
Hobby Lobby9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.McGowin Park
Airport Boulevard
Kohl’s8 a.m. – 6 p.m.Schillinger Road
Michaels7 a.m. – 6 p.m.Pinebrook Shopping Center
Sam’s Club10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Springdale Mall
Target7 a.m. – 8 p.m.Shoppes at Bel Air
West Mobile
Walmart6 a.m. – 6 p.m.I-65 Service Road
Government Boulevard
Schillinger Road
Rangeline Service Road
Dawes Road
University Boulevard
Airport Boulevard
Cottage Hill Road
Semmes

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.