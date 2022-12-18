MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families.

WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours:

STORE HOURS LOCATIONS Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern Shore Centre Academy 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Airport Boulevard

Festival Centre Best Buy 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. McGowin Park Costco 8:30 a..m. – 5 p.m. McGowin Park Dick’s Sporting Goods 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. McGowin Park Hobby Lobby 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. McGowin Park

Airport Boulevard Kohl’s 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Schillinger Road Michaels 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pinebrook Shopping Center Sam’s Club 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Springdale Mall Target 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Shoppes at Bel Air

West Mobile Walmart 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. I-65 Service Road

Government Boulevard

Schillinger Road

Rangeline Service Road

Dawes Road

University Boulevard

Airport Boulevard

Cottage Hill Road

Semmes