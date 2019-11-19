Christmas dinner planned to honor Vietnam, Korean, and WWII combat veterans

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers has teamed up with the cities of Satsuma and Saraland to host a Christmas dinner for some of our most decorated service members.

The dinner on December 18 will be an opportunity to salute and pay tribute to combat veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Organizers say this is a chance to hear military stories that have gone untold for years.

“To see history as they have never seen it before. Never had we had all the combat veterans assemble together in one place to share a dinner together,” said Eddie Irby Jr., President of 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers Association.

The guest of honor will be CSM Bennie G. Adkins, a retired U.S. Army soldier who was shot 18 times during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Obama Administration. Other highly decorated service members will be honored during the dinner.

The dinner will be on December 18 at the Steel Creek Lodge in Satsuma. Tickets are $25. You can reserve a table of eight for $200.

To reserve tickets or to sponsor a table you can call Eddie Irby Jr. at (251) 591-3057 or Fran Barber at (251) 605-1290.