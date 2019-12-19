Christmas dinner honors Vietnam, Korean, and WWII combat veterans

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Tonight the Mobile-area community honored some of our most decorated service members.

The 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers Association teamed up with the cities of Satsuma and Saraland to host a Christmas dinner.

The dinner was an opportunity to pay tribute to combat veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Medal of Honor recipient Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins attended the event.

The sold-out event was held at the Steel Creek Lodge in Satsuma.

LATEST STORIES: