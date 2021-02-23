Christmas Day sexual assault case bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man that led Mobile Police on a massive manhunt had a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday. Todd Overstreet, the man Mobile police say hid inside a woman’s home on Christmas Day and raped her, faced a judge from jail virtually where all cases were bound over to a grand jury, according to court documents.

Overstreet faces 13 charges in Mobile, including sexual abuse, sodomy, and burglary. He was on the run for almost three weeks after police say he broke into a woman’s home on Christmas day and sodomized her — Overstreet was a stranger to her.

Before his arrest, Overstreet led police on a massive manhunt, which at one point put him at the top of Mobile’s most wanted list.